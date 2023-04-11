Forest Minister does a u-turn on Arikompan’s translocation

April 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran changed his stand on the translocation of Idukki’s wild elephant Arikompan while addressing a meeting here on Tuesday. Speaking at a Vana Souharda Sadas here, Mr. Saseendran said that shifting Arikompan from Chinnakkanal in Idukki to Prambikulam was like translocating a disease from one limb to another.

The Minister had earlier justified the High Court order to shift the tusker to Parambikulam, and said that the government would not go in appeal against the High Court verdict. He had even alleged that there were some extremist organisations behind the people’s agitation against the Arikompan’s translocation.

The Minister said here on Tuesday that the people were unable to understand the logic used by the expert team and the court. “I am also an ordinary person. I too have not understood the logic,” he said.

Mr. Saseendran said that the government would make its stand clear when the court asks the government for its opinion in the matter. He said it was not sure if satellite radio-collar would be available.

The Minister insinuated that Arikompan would not be brought to Prambikulam immediately as the radio-collar was not available.