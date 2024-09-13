Forest Minister declares Eravikulam in Munnar as a disabled- friendly destination, carbon-negative national park

The State government aims to minimise human-animal conflict through novel strategies, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Integrating the various projects in the Munnar forest division and the various ecotourism projects under the Munnar wildlife division in the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) on Friday, Mr. Saseendran said the State has spent ₹446 lakh to reduce wild animal attacks, along with the support of NABARD. “With the completion of solar fencing, among other projects, the wild animal attack-related issues could be solved in the State,” the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran inaugurated the Rapid Response Team centre (RRT) and veterinary facility at Devikulam.

In the meeting, the Minister declared Eravikulam National Park (ENP) as the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, a fully disabled-friendly ecotourism destination as well as a carbon-negative national park. The Minister also inaugurated another eco-restoration project under the Pampadumshola National Park near Munnar.

The Forest department, with support from NABARD, will restore 320 hectares of forestland in Pampadumshola that are currently filled with exotic species.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja; Field Director, Kottayam P.P. Pramod; Chief Conservator of Forests, Highrange Circle, R.S. Arun; Munnar Wildlife Warden K.V. Harikrishnan; and Eravikulam Assistant Wildlife Warden Nithin Lal; among others, attended the function.

According to officials, after the inauguration of the RRT centre at Devikulam, the RRT members will have permanent stay facilities.

