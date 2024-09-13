GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Minister declares Eravikulam in Munnar as a disabled- friendly destination, carbon-negative national park

State has spent ₹446 lakh to reduce wild animal attacks, integrating projects in Munnar forest division and Munnar wildlife division, says Forest Minister

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran visiting the Eravikulam National Park near Munnar on Friday.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran visiting the Eravikulam National Park near Munnar on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government aims to minimise human-animal conflict through novel strategies, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Integrating the various projects in the Munnar forest division and the various ecotourism projects under the Munnar wildlife division in the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) on Friday, Mr. Saseendran said the State has spent ₹446 lakh to reduce wild animal attacks, along with the support of NABARD. “With the completion of solar fencing, among other projects, the wild animal attack-related issues could be solved in the State,” the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran inaugurated the Rapid Response Team centre (RRT) and veterinary facility at Devikulam.

In the meeting, the Minister declared Eravikulam National Park (ENP) as the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, a fully disabled-friendly ecotourism destination as well as a carbon-negative national park. The Minister also inaugurated another eco-restoration project under the Pampadumshola National Park near Munnar.

The Forest department, with support from NABARD, will restore 320 hectares of forestland in Pampadumshola that are currently filled with exotic species.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja; Field Director, Kottayam P.P. Pramod; Chief Conservator of Forests, Highrange Circle, R.S. Arun; Munnar Wildlife Warden K.V. Harikrishnan; and Eravikulam Assistant Wildlife Warden Nithin Lal; among others, attended the function.

According to officials, after the inauguration of the RRT centre at Devikulam, the RRT members will have permanent stay facilities.

Published - September 13, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.