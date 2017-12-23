Forest Minister clarifies on Kurinji sanctuary

Forest Minister K. Raju has denied news reports about the move to reduce the extent of the Neela Kurinji sanctuary in Munnar.

The Minister said in a release here on Saturday that the reports accusing him of diluting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government stance were baseless.

The government had not formed a Cabinet subcommittee to visit the sanctuary. A team of Ministers visited the sanctuary for addressing the concerns of the local residents, expedite the proposed survey and issue the final notification on the extent of the sanctuary.

Encroachments

Neither the government nor the Forest Department would take any steps to protect encroachments.

The survey should be completed to fix the boundaries and evict encroachments. Reports contrary to this are unfounded, he said.