Forest Minister clarifies on Kurinji sanctuary

Forest Minister K. Raju has denied news reports about the move to reduce the extent of the Neela Kurinji sanctuary in Munnar.
The Minister said in a release here on Saturday that the reports accusing him of diluting the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government stance were baseless.
The government had not formed a Cabinet subcommittee to visit the sanctuary. A team of Ministers visited the sanctuary for addressing the concerns of the local residents, expedite the proposed survey and issue the final notification on the extent of the sanctuary.
Encroachments
Neither the government nor the Forest Department would take any steps to protect encroachments.
The survey should be completed to fix the boundaries and evict encroachments. Reports contrary to this are unfounded, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor