GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran demands Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to retract comment on Wayanad landslides

Published - August 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has demanded Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to retract his statement that illegal mining and settlements had caused the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

In a letter to Mr. Yadav, Mr. Saseendran said that portraying the landslide victims as encroachers is condemnable, and urged the Union Minister to work with the State to support the people of Wayanad.

Mr. Saseendran reiterated the State government’s stand that heavy rain over a short period had triggered the landslides in Chooralmala, Attamala and Mundakkai. This region, he said, does not fall within a disaster-prone zone and the nearest granite quarry was more than 10 km away from it. This refutes Mr. Yadav’s charge that illegal mining was a reason for the disaster, he said.

It was “painful” that the Union Minister’s comment had come at a time when rescue teams were recovering bodies and body parts of the victims from the river far away from where the landslides had occurred. Migrations to Wayanad has a long history, and the settlers had occupied lands in the district in accordance with the law, he said.

Mr. Saseendran also underlined the need to work towards comprehensive environmental policies and robust disaster management strategies and making sure that development projects are in line with environmental requirements and the rights of the people. Constructive cooperation between the Centre and State was critical at this juncture, he said.

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide / Kerala / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.