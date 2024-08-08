Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran demands Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to retract comment on Wayanad landslides

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has demanded Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to retract his statement that illegal mining and settlements had caused the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

In a letter to Mr. Yadav, Mr. Saseendran said that portraying the landslide victims as encroachers is condemnable, and urged the Union Minister to work with the State to support the people of Wayanad.

Mr. Saseendran reiterated the State government’s stand that heavy rain over a short period had triggered the landslides in Chooralmala, Attamala and Mundakkai. This region, he said, does not fall within a disaster-prone zone and the nearest granite quarry was more than 10 km away from it. This refutes Mr. Yadav’s charge that illegal mining was a reason for the disaster, he said.

It was “painful” that the Union Minister’s comment had come at a time when rescue teams were recovering bodies and body parts of the victims from the river far away from where the landslides had occurred. Migrations to Wayanad has a long history, and the settlers had occupied lands in the district in accordance with the law, he said.

Mr. Saseendran also underlined the need to work towards comprehensive environmental policies and robust disaster management strategies and making sure that development projects are in line with environmental requirements and the rights of the people. Constructive cooperation between the Centre and State was critical at this juncture, he said.