Forest dept’s master plan handed over to CM

Focus on human-wildlife conflict, compensation for loss of lives and crop insurance

The master plan prepared by the Kerala Forest Department to address human-wildlife conflict in the State was handed over to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran handed over the document, which suggests measures for preventing the entry of wild animals to human habitats, setting up of warning systems, conducting search operations using drones, and formation of Jana Jagratha samities. The document speaks about steps for providing crop-loss insurance and setting up of wildlife protection centres

The formation of eco development committees, maintaining water holes for animals, replacement of invasive trees with indigenous ones and training programme for experts in handling human-wildlife conflicts form part of the action plan.

The suggestions for mitigating human-wildlife conflict include digging of trenches in human habitations and agricultural holdings for preventing the entry of wild elephants. The setting up of fixed line solar fences and hanging solar fences and creation of bio-fences using plants that deter wild animals have been mentioned in the document, according to a communication issued by the Forest Department.

The action plan suggests steps for scaring away wild animals especially elephants that enter the farmlands, radio collaring of troublesome wild animals, caging of wild pigs and releasing them in tiger habitats, setting up of fences in farmlands to prevent the entry of wild pigs and the use of trained dogs to keep wild pigs at bay. The project document proposes sterilisation of female monkeys, shifting of troublesome monkeys to monkey shelters, planting of fruit trees in forests for the monkeys to feed and evolution of farm practices to avoid monkey menace.

Studies on the population of peafowl and purple moorhen and formation of conflict management teams using experts in handling human-wildlife conflicts are also part of the suggestions. The department plans to house troublesome wild elephants in separate facilities to be set up for the purpose.

Compensation for crop less, financial assistance to those who lost lives and suffered injuries in human-wildlife conflicts, providing insurance cover for field staff are also part of the suggestions.