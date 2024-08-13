Forest dept.’s ‘crash-guard rope-fencing’ project was a failed model: report

The ‘crash-guard rope-fencing’ project, launched by the Forest department to deter elephants, has failed to meet its objectives due to flawed design and construction, according to a government probe report by the State Finance Inspection wing.

Initiated in 2018 at a cost of ₹60 lakh, the project aimed to reduce human-elephant conflicts in the Anakulam Range of the Mankulam Forest Division in Idukki. Despite its failure, the Forest department decided not to take departmental action against the former Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to preserve the morale of officials involved in such experimental efforts.

The crash-guard rope-fencing consisted of iron ropes connected to galvanised steel rods, stretching over a 1.2-km section from Anakkulam to Valiyaparakutty. However, Additional Secretary Susan Gopi’s order highlighted that this fencing was constructed without following any established models, resulting in a significant waste of public funds.

The project’s primary goal was to prevent wild animals from encroaching on residential areas and farmland, thereby safeguarding habitats and agriculture. However, the report revealed that the unscientific design and execution failed to deter elephants from entering human settlements, leading to increased incidents and casualties.

The report also stated that elephants would gather to drink from the “Ore” of the Eattachola River and then return to the forest. After the fence and a bamboo park were built, the elephants became more aggressive, destroying perceived obstructions in their path.

The report also recommended appropriate departmental disciplinary action against B.N. Nagaraj, the then Divisional Forest Officer of Mankulam, suggesting recovery of the financial losses from him and other responsible officers. It acknowledged, however, that other conflict mitigation measures like solar fencing, trenches, and rail fencing were not fully ineffective.

Mr. Nagaraj, who has since retired as Deputy Conservator of Forests, explained that the project was a trial initiative approved by the Forest department. In the final order issued by the Forest department stated that the decision to exonerate him from disciplinary action was based on concerns that penalising officials might discourage future innovative efforts.

Environmental activist M.N. Jayachandran criticised the government for the misallocation of public funds, arguing that the project was unnecessary and driven by the vested interests of forest officials. He called for accountability and a thorough investigation into the motives behind the project.

