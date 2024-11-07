Forest dept. to tackle safety concerns for tourists at Kakkayam ecotourism spot

The Forest department has decided to implement a slew of measures to fortify safety arrangements at the Kakkayam dam site, where tourists have been facing frequent threats from straying wild gaurs. The action comes in the wake of a recent meeting between local administrators, party leaders, and the Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer.

In the first phase, the focus will be on completing power fencing around the most vulnerable areas of the popular tourism destination. The demand has gone unmet for over a year owing to technical issues and a shortage of funds. Citing two major gaur attacks on domestic tourists, farmers’ organisations, tourism entrepreneurs, and local administrators have united in demanding a permanent solution.

Though the Forest department remains uncertain about the successful implementation of fencing due to the challenging terrain, options such as hanging power fences will be explored. The proposal also includes installing more street lights and reconstituting Vana Samrakshana Samithi for enhanced field-level surveillance.

The death of a Kakkayam native on March 5 following a gaur attack triggered widespread protests in the village under Koorachundu panchayat. Prior to this, a mother and child had sustained severe injuries in an attack by another stray bison. For over three months, the eco and hydel tourism centres at Kakkayam remained closed. The unexpected closure and safety concerns had also impacted the livelihoods of local tourism entrepreneurs and guides.

Koorachundu grama panchayat member Poly Karakkada, who initiated discussions with the Forest department on the issue, said the proposed power fencing work could begin on November 20 with financial support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. “As per the agreement, an expert team from the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society will carry out the work, covering around 18 km of vulnerable spots in the first phase,” he added.