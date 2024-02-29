GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest dept. to share live locations of wild elephants in Munnar

Dept. will create WhatsApp groups for the purpose. Drones will be used from Friday to monitor wild elephants’ movements in Munnar, Devikulam

February 29, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Wild elephants camping inside a Eucalyptus Plantation at Chinnakkanal under Devikulam range in Munnar.

Wild elephants camping inside a Eucalyptus Plantation at Chinnakkanal under Devikulam range in Munnar. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Forest department will create WhatsApp groups and share live locations of wild elephants under the Munnar Forest Division to address human-elephant conflicts. According to officials, 39 wild elephants, including nine calves, were camping under the Munnar and Devikulam forest ranges on Thursday.

A senior forest official said six WhatsApp groups would be created under the Munnar and Devikulam range offices.

In four languages

“The six locations are Bodimettu, Devikulam, Thalayar, Mattuppetty, Pothamedu, and Lakshmi. The plantation company field officer and local body ward members are among the admins of these groups. Two Forest department watchers will provide live locations of the wild elephants in each location in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English,” said the official.

“As per the live location, the wild tusker Padayappa is camping at the Neyamakkad area near Munnar on Thursday. Another tusker, Chakkakompan, is roaming in Thondimala Ambasamudram, and Murivalankompan at Thondimala,” said the official.

Moving to safety

“When aware of the presence of wild elephants, people can easily move to safer places,” said the official. According to Forest department officials, two drones will be brought to the Munnar Division to monitor the movements of wild elephants in Munnar and Devikulam from Friday onwards. “The drones will help spot the location of wild elephants easily,” said the official.

According to officials, the Forest department strengthened initiatives to prevent wild elephant attacks after a high-level meeting of officials held in Munnar on Wednesday evening. Munnar witnessed heavy protests after Suresh Kumar, 45, was killed and two injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Kannimala Top under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) near Munnar on Monday night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.