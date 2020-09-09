Forest dept. to probe electrocution of elephant

PALAKKAD:

09 September 2020

30-year-old animal found dead in a field near Puthusseri

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will investigate the electrocution of an elephant at Venoli, near Puthusseri, in the Walayar range of Palakkad forest division. The 30-year-old elephant was found electrocuted in a field on Tuesday.

Wildlife Protection Society of India south India coordinator S. Guruvayurappan said here on Wednesday that if the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had repaired the lines in time, the electrocution of the adult elephant could have been prevented. He said a concerted move was needed to prevent the loss of wildlife.

“The elephant used to reach the field in the past several days. A few electric posts had been shaken by the elephant. If the KSEB authorities had attended to them in time, the elephant could have been saved,” said Mr. Guruvayurappan.

Compensate farmers

He said the farmers of Puthusseri should be compensated for the crop loss. “The authorities should try to win public support in the conservation of wildlife. Without the support of the people, no efforts can achieve the desired goals,” he said.