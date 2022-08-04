Forest dept. to observe Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Commemorative forests will be developed in seven locations in Kerala
The Forest department will organise various programmes to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav nationwide celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence.
Amrit Mahotsav ‘smriti vanams’ (commemorative forests) will be developed in seven locations in the State. Cultural programmes and competitions will also be organised for the employees of the department.
Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will formally inaugurate the ‘smriti vanams’ and distribute prizes to the winners of various competitions at a function to be held at the Forest headquarters on August 10.
Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function.
