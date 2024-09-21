GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest dept. to install solar fencing in PTR border to keep off wild animals

Move in the wake of a plantation worker coming under a wild gaur attack recently. Farmers’ forum began an indefinite hunger strike seeking action, but discontinued it after forest officers promised quick action

Published - September 21, 2024 07:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Forest department officials use drone to find the wild gaur that attacked a woman at Thondimala in the Periyar Tiger Reserve border recently.

Forest department officials use drone to find the wild gaur that attacked a woman at Thondimala in the Periyar Tiger Reserve border recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department has decided to install a solar fence at Thondiyar, near Vandiperiyar, Idukki, to tackle the human-wildlife conflict at Thondimala, which borders the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). According to Forest department officials, the fences are being set up on a war footing after a wild gaur attacked a woman in the area.

The department is continuing with its drive to chase back to the deep forests the wild gaur that attacked Stella, a cardamom plantation worker and a resident of 63rd Mile, on Tuesday. Stella, who was attacked while she was working in the plantation on the Thondiyar estate, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Mundakkayam.

After the incident, a farmers’ movement had launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding immediate action against wild animal attacks. The protest was temporarily suspended after Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Rajesh, PTR deputy director Patil Suyog Subah Rao, and Assistant Field Director Suresh Babu promised them of immediate solution.

Drone monitoring

“Drone monitoring continues in Thondiyar. Two patrol teams monitor the presence of wild animals in the area and chase them back to the PTR. The location borders the PTR, and wild animals at times enter the cardamom plantation,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Mr. Suresh Babu said the PTR would construct a 3-km-long solar fencing at Thondiyar. “The project’s tender process has already begun and is expected to be completed within a month. The estimated cost of the solar fencing is ₹10 lakh,” said the official.

Residents’ demand

Meanwhile, Azhutha block panchayat member Shaji Pynadathu said the people in Spring Valley, Wallardie, Vandiperiyar, and Thondimala faced severe threats from wild animal attacks. “Due to the increasing wild gaur attacks, the workers keep off cardamom plantations. We want these animals to be tranquilised and translocated deep into the forest. Now, the Forest department chases back the animals to forests bordering human habitations and the animals return within two days,” said Mr. Pyndathu.

In March last week, a 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a wild gaur attack at Spring Valley, near Kumily, in Idukki.

September 21, 2024

