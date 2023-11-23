Forest dept. to implement ₹14.94-cr. project for man-animal conflict mitigation under High Range Circle

November 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The High Range Circle of the Forest department has received administrative sanction for implementing a project, ‘Construction of physical barriers to mitigate the man-animal conflict issue in Idukki, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts under the High Range Circle’.

According to officials, the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has allocated ₹14.94 crore for the project.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said that the Forest department had submitted a man-animal conflict mitigation project to Nabard to address the issues in five forest divisions under the circle. “Nabard approved the project and government issued administrative sanction recently. Under the project, 116-km hanging solar fencing will be constructed in Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts and 14.3-km of elephant-proof trench will be dug in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts,” said Mr. Arun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five divisions

According to officials, the projects will be implemented under the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayur, and Mankulam forest divisions under the High Range Circle. “A total of 30.29-km hanging solar fencing will be installed in Ernakulam district, 65-km fencing in Idukki, and 21-km in Kottayam district. In Ernakulam, the elephant proof trench will be built along 12.5 km and in Kottayam, along 1.8 km,” said an official.

In two years

Officials said that the hanging solar fencing would be mainly fixed near tribal settlements and areas reporting increased man-animal conflict issues. “The Forest department has already identified the spots for the fencing and trenches. Nabard has allowed three years for completing the project, but the department has set a target of two years,” said the official.

Mr. Arun said the Forest department will now move ahead with the tender process. “We hope that the project will help reduce the man-animal conflict issues in the circle,” said the official.

Padayappa attacks homes

Meanwhile, wild tusker Padayappa attacked two homes under the Chokkanad estate near Munnar on Tuesday night. Local residents demanded that the Forest department take immediate steps to prevent wild elephant attacks in the plantation areas of Munnar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.