Forest dept. to grow Arogyapacha, a rare medicinal plant more ‘potent’ than Korean ginseng, in Kollam

Arogyapacha (Trichopus zeylanicus), the ‘miracle plant’ of tribal healers known for its anti-fatigue and therapeutic properties, was once a secret well-preserved by the Kani community. Its fruits saved them from exhaustion during tedious treks and the secret was unlocked in the late 1980s when they hesitantly introduced it to the world outside.

Since then there have been several studies about the rare, indigenous plant and its medicinal properties. Its procurement has never been easy due to multiple factors, but now the Forest department is all set to cultivate Arogyapacha in the Kulathupuzha range in Kollam as part of its endemic species conservation.

“Previous studies prove that plants growing in the natural ecosystem are more potent when it comes to medicinal value. The plant is endemic to the southern tips of the Western Ghats and it’s much more than an instant energy booster. Apart from the conservation of the species, it’s also an attempt to explore the potential of Arogyapacha,” says a Forest department official.

In the initial phase, the department will be planting around 3,000 seedlings and the project begins next week. “The Kulathupuzha range will provide a natural habitat for the plant with the right climatic conditions and soil quality. It grows in shade and requires minimum maintenance,” he adds.

As a supplement

According to experts, even after decades the true potential of the plant remains untapped. “In addition to its pharmacological properties, it can be given as a supplement to sportspersons and soldiers. But we need more detailed studies as indigenous knowledge is mostly undocumented,” says P.K. Anoop, former researcher, University of Kerala.

He adds that the ecological importance of the species is immense. “When we plant exotic species or crops like rubber, the natural ecosystem of the forest is destroyed. But plants like Arogyapacha that are endemic help to restore the natural ecosystem. It will also ensure an income to forest-dependent communities.’’

Dr. Anoop also points out that Arogyapacha has immense economic importance as the demand of medicinal plant resources is on the rise. “Korean ginseng has a huge market worldwide while our Arogyapacha is more potent. So we need to conserve the plant, associated indigenous knowledge and launch more studies,” he adds.

