Forest dept. to form special panel of trained shooters to address wild boar menace

Financial assistance for culling of wild boars to be enhanced. Forest dept. plans to seek additional funding from disaster relief funds

Published - October 03, 2024 06:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday decided to constitute a special panel of trained shooters to kill marauding wild boars in Kerala.

The Forest department also plans to seek additional funding from disaster relief funds in view of the declaration of wildlife attacks as State-specific disaster. Besides enhancing financial assistance for culling of wild boars in affected areas, additional funds will be allocated for shooting operations and the disposal of carcass.

The proposed panel will comprise trained shooters, retired officers from various departments, former military personnel, and members of rifle clubs. The presidents of grama panchayats experiencing wild boar menace will be responsible for selecting shooters from the panel and forming squads by including individuals familiar with the respective terrain.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked with finalising the proposal that will be submitted to the Chief Minister within a week. Suggestions from the MLAs of affected hilly areas will also be solicited.

