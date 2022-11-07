Forest dept. to do a health check-up on ‘violent’ Padayappa

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a serious note of the sudden behavioural aberrations exhibited by Padayappa, a popular wild elephant that roams in and around Munnar, the Forest department has decided to launch an examination into its health condition. According to local people, Padayappa attacked five roadside shops at Eco-point, near Mattuppetty, in Munnar on Friday night and ate fruits and vegetables. The tusker returned to Eco-point on Saturday evening, attacking the shops once again and disrupting traffic for over one hour on the Munnar-Mattuppetty route.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that the tusker also charged onto a vehicle that passed by. The officials finally chased the animal into the forest after a long-drawn effort. Sources said the officials had raised concerns about the elephant suffering from some health problems. Munnar Divisional Forest Officer Raju Francis said a team including a forest veterinary doctor would inspect Padayappa. “The team will check whether the animal is facing any health issues. If needed, we will provide it with treatment,” said Mr. Francis.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said Padayappa used to regularly move from one location to another earlier. Now it had become less mobile. “If the tusker suffers from any health issues the Forest department should immediately inspect it,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Long tusks and limp

Sources said the elephant would turn violent if it was suffering from pain, injury, or other ailments. “He is getting old and must be having age-related issues,” they said. Padayappa, named after Rajinikanth’s hit film, is a familiar figure in Munnar. The elephant was often seen on the roadside near food outlets, at times munching on food without inflicting any damage on shops. The tusker, believed to be around 60 years old, can be easily spotted because of its unusually long tusks and a limp due to an injury on its leg.