Forest dept. to chalk out steps to check man-animal conflicts

January 23, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department, which has been facing people’s ire following rising incidences of man-animal conflicts in various parts of the State, has assured to chalk out an effective strategy to check such occurances and provide more benefits to victims.

While rapid response teams (RRTs) have been established in high conflict zone areas, such units and forest stations will be further strengthened. The department also plans to install solar fences and solar hanging fences in forest fringe witnessing such conflicts.

Such projects found mention in Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s policy address in the Assembly on Monday.

While the State Action Plan on Climate Change has been revised keeping in view the vulnerabilities of various sectors, a ‘Climate Change Knowledge Portal’ will be developed to provide data on historic and future climate, vulnerabilities, and impacts.

The government also plans to inventorise greenhouse gas emissions of various sectors, Mr. Khan said adding the Haritha Keralam Mission has launched a campaign to highlight net zero emission targets.

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board has completed the preparation of the State Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan 2022-23 and has also planned to develop a policy to identify invasive alien species in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

