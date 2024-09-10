Forest dept. steps up surveillance amid rising leopard incursions at Muliyar in Kasaragod

In the wake of increasing leopard sightings in residential areas, the Forest department has installed five new surveillance cameras at Muliyar in the district. The cameras have been strategically placed at Kuniyeri, Minnamkulam, and Mugali, known for frequent leopard activity. Capable of capturing images at night, these devices are set to automatically record any creature that passes by.

Despite previous installations, officials admitted that they had not yet captured footage of the elusive leopards. This has fuelled skepticism, with residents questioning as to why the reported sightings of the animals have not been documented by the cameras.

Meanwhile, the department has intensified efforts to address the issue. Accordingly, employees have been assigned to review daily footage, while the community continues to report frequent leopard sightings in areas such as Payam, Kuniyeri, and Darghas. Additionally, the disappearance of domestic and stray dogs has heightened local concerns. In Muliyar, leopards have reportedly attacked domestic animals, prompting calls for immediate action to capture the predators.

The presence of leopards near walking paths and schools, along with sightings of tiger cubs and a large tiger, has raised alarm. Residents are worried about a potential increase in the number of predators and its implications on their safety and livelihoods.

District Forest Officer (DFO) K. Ashraf said if leopard attacks persisted, the department would seek permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden to capture the animals. At present, four cameras are in place to monitor the situation, and if a leopard is identified and poses a threat, measures will be taken to capture it. So far, only wild buffaloes and wilds pigs were spotted by the camera, he said.

A committee has been constituted in compliance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. It includes the DFO, panchayat president, Assistant Conservator of the Social Forestry department, a veterinarian, forest veterinarian, and two NGO representatives. The committee was expected to meet and determine further steps to address the growing wildlife concerns in the area, Mr. Ashraf added.

