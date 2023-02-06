ADVERTISEMENT

Forest dept. steps up patrolling at Kottiyoor after leopards spotted

February 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KANNUR

Camera footages confirm presence of two leopards

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has sounded alert and intensified patrolling at Palukachimala, an ecotourism hub on the borders of Kottiyoor and Kelakam panchayats in Kannur, after cameras confirmed the presence of two leopards.

The cameras were installed in the area recently by the department after a calf belonging to a farmer was found killed by a wild animal last Thursday. Video footages have revealed the presence of two leopards.

Earlier, local residents had reported the presence of leopards in multiple locations at Kottiyoor and Kelakam panchayats. However, forest officials could not locate the animals. The officials have also not found the carcass of any animals possibly killed by leopards in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As apprehension grew among the local residents, the panchayats locked horns with the Forest department demanding action to capture the leopards.

Kottiyyoor Forest Range Officer Sudheer Neroth said the calf was killed as it was tied quite close to the forest fringe. There is no reason for panic as of now, he added.

Mr. Neroth said teams of forest officials will be patrolling the area and urged people to be cautious and not to venture outside after dusk.

The panchayats have also taken initiatives to create awareness among the local residents about safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US