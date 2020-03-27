Forest dept. staff accused of illegally demarcating land

The Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association has accused the Forest Department of illegally laying jundas or boundary stones in the lands belonging to farmers at Kadappara, Mangalam Dam area within Nemmara forest division.
Association secretary Raymon Antony said here on Friday that forest officials were seizing lands over which litigation was going on. “Laying junda unilaterally in a land which is under dispute is illegal. Farmers will come out in protest if they do not withdraw from their action,” said Mr. Antony.
He said Forest Minister K. Raju had assured him that forest demarcation would not take place until the court case was settled.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.