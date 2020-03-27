Kerala

Forest dept. staff accused of illegally demarcating land

The Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association has accused the Forest Department of illegally laying jundas or boundary stones in the lands belonging to farmers at Kadappara, Mangalam Dam area within Nemmara forest division.

Association secretary Raymon Antony said here on Friday that forest officials were seizing lands over which litigation was going on. “Laying junda unilaterally in a land which is under dispute is illegal. Farmers will come out in protest if they do not withdraw from their action,” said Mr. Antony.

He said Forest Minister K. Raju had assured him that forest demarcation would not take place until the court case was settled.

