ADVERTISEMENT

Forest dept. search of Soochipara waterfalls yields four bodies

Published - August 09, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rugged territory prevents Indian Air Force from airlifting the bodies. District administration reinforces search teams in the forested locality

The Hindu Bureau

A search and rescue team of the Forest department has located four bodies, one mangled beyond recognition, downstream of Soochipara waterfalls at Vythiri taluk in Wayanad, some distance away from the landslide-hit localities in the district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rugged territory prevented the Indian Air Force (IAF) from airlifting the bodies to a morgue in Sultan Battery. The team had found the bodies washed up on the rocks near Kanthanpara, a rapid downstream of Soochipara. The find has prompted the district administration to reinforce the search team in the densely forested locality. 

Possibility of more bodies

Officials suspect that more bodies of the victims, washed downstream from Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala, could be trapped in the overhang of bushes, water, reeds, gnarled tree roots and boulders on the edges of the waterfall and rapids in the remote Sun Rise Valley. 

Earlier, the government had said the search operation in Sun Rise Valley would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in the Malappuram district. Forest enforcers also scoured forested Parappanpara and Kalakkanpuzha rivers downstream of the disaster zone. They had reached the locality, negotiating a switchback of rugged hills and forested valleys.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US