Forest dept. search of Soochipara waterfalls yields four bodies

A search and rescue team of the Forest department has located four bodies, one mangled beyond recognition, downstream of Soochipara waterfalls at Vythiri taluk in Wayanad, some distance away from the landslide-hit localities in the district.

However, rugged territory prevented the Indian Air Force (IAF) from airlifting the bodies to a morgue in Sultan Battery. The team had found the bodies washed up on the rocks near Kanthanpara, a rapid downstream of Soochipara. The find has prompted the district administration to reinforce the search team in the densely forested locality.

Possibility of more bodies

Officials suspect that more bodies of the victims, washed downstream from Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala, could be trapped in the overhang of bushes, water, reeds, gnarled tree roots and boulders on the edges of the waterfall and rapids in the remote Sun Rise Valley.

Earlier, the government had said the search operation in Sun Rise Valley would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in the Malappuram district. Forest enforcers also scoured forested Parappanpara and Kalakkanpuzha rivers downstream of the disaster zone. They had reached the locality, negotiating a switchback of rugged hills and forested valleys.