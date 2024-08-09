GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest dept. search of Soochipara waterfalls yields four bodies

Rugged territory prevents Indian Air Force from airlifting the bodies. District administration reinforces search teams in the forested locality

Published - August 09, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A search and rescue team of the Forest department has located four bodies, one mangled beyond recognition, downstream of Soochipara waterfalls at Vythiri taluk in Wayanad, some distance away from the landslide-hit localities in the district. 

However, rugged territory prevented the Indian Air Force (IAF) from airlifting the bodies to a morgue in Sultan Battery. The team had found the bodies washed up on the rocks near Kanthanpara, a rapid downstream of Soochipara. The find has prompted the district administration to reinforce the search team in the densely forested locality. 

Possibility of more bodies

Officials suspect that more bodies of the victims, washed downstream from Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala, could be trapped in the overhang of bushes, water, reeds, gnarled tree roots and boulders on the edges of the waterfall and rapids in the remote Sun Rise Valley. 

Earlier, the government had said the search operation in Sun Rise Valley would cover either side downstream of Soochipara waterfalls till the Chaliyar river in the Malappuram district. Forest enforcers also scoured forested Parappanpara and Kalakkanpuzha rivers downstream of the disaster zone. They had reached the locality, negotiating a switchback of rugged hills and forested valleys.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.