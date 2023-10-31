ADVERTISEMENT

Forest dept. rescues elephant calf

October 31, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The rescued elephant calf

An abandoned elephant calf was rescued by the Forest department from Moochikkadavu, near Agali, in Attappady and shifted to Dhoni elephant camp near here on Tuesday. The six-month-old she-elephant calf was found with an injury on its navel a few days ago. It was apparently abandoned by its mother.

A team of forest veterinarians led by David Abraham took care of the calf in the last four days, anticipating the arrival of its mother. When the mother did not turn up, the department took the calf to the elephant camp at Dhoni.

Forest officials said that the health of the calf was improving.

