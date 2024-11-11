Forest dept. recommends mitigation plan for seaplane service in Mattuppetty

Even as the State government moves forwardwith the seaplane project following a successful trial run at the Mattupetty reservoir, the Forest department has recommended a mitigation plan to address potential impact of the project on local wildlife if the service was to continue.

In a letter submitted to Idukki District Collector V. Vigneshwari on Sunday (November 10, 2024), Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Job J. Neriamparampil emphasised the ecological significance of the Mattupetty area. He noted that the reservoir is surrounded by sensitive forest landscapes, including the Anamudi Shola National Park to the north (just 3.5 km away), as well as Pampadum Shola National Park and Kurinjimala Sanctuary to the east, both with designated eco-sensitive zones. The Kanan Devan Hills Reserve Forest also extends into the area, providing a habitat for endangered wildlife such as wild elephants, a Schedule I protected species under Indian law.

The letter highlights that wild elephants frequently use the reservoir’s catchment area and often move between the national parks through submerged sections of the reservoir. The ACF also expressed concerns that seaplane operations could disturb these animals and escalate human-wildlife conflicts. He stressed that a mitigation plan, approved by the National Board for Wildlife, is essential to manage potential impacts on local wildlife.

Forest department sources suggest that a carefully implemented mitigation plan could allow the seaplane service to operate with minimal disruption to wildlife. “Wild elephants regularly graze in grasslands near Mattuppetty dam and often cross the reservoir at certain points. By keeping these areas off-limits for seaplane landings and tourism activities, we could significantly reduce disturbances,’‘ said a Forest department official. The official added that if a mitigation plan is called for, the department would submit a comprehensive proposal.

On Monday (November 11 ), Forest department sources reported seeing four female elephants about 700 m from the seaplane’s landing site at Mattupetty. “The landing caused noticeable disturbance to the animals, which lingered near the same spot,” said a source.

During a joint inspection held on November 5, the department voiced its concerns regarding the project’s impact on the Mattupetty ecosystem. Additionally, Idukki-based environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran has filed a petition with the Chief Wildlife Warden, calling for a halt to the seaplane project at Mattupetty dam.

