Forest dept. plans to install camera trap after visuals of tigers preying on cow emerge

February 26, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department is planning to install a camera trap on a private cardamom plantation bordering the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) after closed-circuit television (CCTV) visuals of three tigers preying on a cow on the plantation at Wallardie, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki emerged.

Officials said a cow was killed by a tiger at the Thondiyar estate at Wallardie bordering the PTR on Friday noon. Following the incident, officials inspected the spot and directed estate owner P.A. Alexander to keep the carcass on the plantation for the post-mortem examination.

Mr. Alexander fixed a CCTV camera in the cattle shed, and the footage showed three tigers feeding on the carcass on Friday evening.

A forest veterinary surgeon said the visuals showed a mother tiger and two cubs feeding on the cow. “Normally, October to February is considering the mating season of tigers and adult tigers will kill the cubs, if seen. It is suspected that the mother tiger entered the plantation to protect the cubs,” the official said.

“The adult tiger and cubs are healthy and near the age of separation. A healthy tiger does not attack cattle for food,” said the official.

Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer N. Rajesh said the tigers were spotted on a cardamom plantation adjacent to the territorial range of the PTR. “It is suspected that the tigers accidentally entered the plantation. Department officials have already inspected the spot,” he said.

“We will keep the area under surveillance and decide on installing a camera trap to monitor the movements of tigers soon,” Mr. Rajesh said.