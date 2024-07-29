Forest dept. plans to expand AI-based smart fence project across State

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said the department will expand the artificial intelligence-based smart fence project in the State if the pilot project in Wayanad is successful.

After inaugurating the pilot project ‘Ele-fence’ at Chelakkolly, near Pambra, in Wayanad on Monday, Mr. Saseendran said different terrain needed different types of fences to keep the wildlife at bay.

Some terrains needed solar fences and others another type of barriers to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. A unique system for all terrains was the need of the hour and ‘Ele fence’ seemed to be the answer.

The project could be expanded with the support of local bodies wherever it was needed, Mr. Saseendran said.

White Elephant Technologies, a Kochi-based firm, implemented the project at Chelakkolly, near Pambra, in the Chethalth forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division with the support of the Forest department.

The 70-metre Ele-fence is a blend of real-time monitoring as well as preventive and protective features. It has been installed with six-inch-wide steel girders, each 17-ft-high. The girders are concreted at a depth of four feet and welded with steel bars under the ground level for strength.

The fence is equipped with AI-based logical tripwires, which enable early warning of intrusive elephant movements. There are 360-degree night vision cameras for real-time video and audio dissemination to control rooms and rapid response teams of the Forest department.

The fence has sound and alarm lights to keep elephants from approaching the regions around the barrier. When an animal reaches within 50 to 60 metres of the fence, multiple cameras will capture live visuals and trigger alarm bells, warning local people of elephant’s presence.

The system will alert the nearest rapid response team, forest office, and the central forest control room with real-time video of the fenced area.

Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad delivered the keynote address.

