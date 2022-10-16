Forest dept. plans surcharge for tourist vehicles coming to Munnar

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the rising instances of human-animal conflict, the Forest department has proposed a levy on tourist vehicles entering Munnar to compensate residents who sustain injuries and lose livestock and crops to marauding wild animals.

Raju Francis, Divisional Forest Officer, Munnar, told The Hindu, "The department plans to distribute the full compensation in man-animal conflict cases within 24 hours. The surcharge will be collected through the panchayat and will be redirected towards payment of compensation."

By some accounts, forest enforcers had to scrounge funds to recompense farmers who lost their livestock to a raiding tiger, which was captured later.

From outside Idukki

"The Forest department will submit a proposal to the Idukki District Collector and Munnar panchayat secretary in this regard," Mr. Francis said. The surcharge would be collected only from tourist vehicles that reach Munnar from outside the district, he added.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Idukki district secretary and environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said that a recent meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in Munnar recommended imposing a surcharge on tourists who visit Munnar. “The surcharge should be based on the ‘polluter pays’ principle,” he said.

Burgeoning tourism has contributed to environmental pollution and more human-wildlife conflicts in Munnar. Injuries and loss of livestock and crops to wild animals is an emotive issue for Munnar residents.

Plantation workers’ protest

For instance, on October 2, tea plantation workers' unions staged a road blockade on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway at Eravikulam after a tiger killed five cows at a cattle farm in Neymakkad estate.

The workers demanded speedy compensation and steps to prevent wild animal attacks in the plantation areas of Munnar. The blockade disrupted vehicular traffic for over two-and-a-half hours and impeded the functioning of Eravikulam National Park. The workers stopped the protest only after the Forest department officials released the compensation to the affected persons.

‘Fund crunch, a reason’

Official sources said compensation worth ₹78 lakh was pending under the Munnar wildlife division. The payment delay is a source of restiveness among the local populace.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendaran said the fund crunch faced by the State government was a hurdle to the timely distribution of compensation. Officials said the tourism surcharge might aid speedy disbursal of compensation.