Forest dept. may relocate people resettled in elephant corridors

February 11, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

After a two-decade-long failed experiment that cost about 40 lives, the Forest department has decided to relocate people resettled in the elephant corridors at Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki.

According to department sources, a long-term measure to address the human-elephant conflict in the region is to relocate people from 301 Colony, including tribal hamlets, and ensure smooth passage to wild elephants in and around the Anayirankal dam.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Arun R.S. says a proposal will be submitted soon.

“The plan is to relocate people from 301 Colony, including those having title deeds, and restore the corridors. The voluntary relocation project can only be implemented with the support of the people. We plan to discuss it with people. Once the project is implemented, other colonies will be separated by a solar fence,” says Mr. Arun.

Elephant expert P.S. Essa says voluntary relocation of people from 301 Colony is the only possible way to address the human-elephant issue. “We can capture one or two elephants as an immediate solution. If one is captured, another will occupy the space. So the proposal is a healthy move to find a permanent solution to the issue,” he says.

A forest official says relocating people from 301 Colony will ensure passage to elephants from Mathikettan to Anayirankal. “The government should take steps to hand over unassigned revenue land to the department, which will help to ensure habitat from Suryanelli to Mathikettan,” he says.

The special team from Wayanad has also recommended long-term measures to address the issue.

The elephant-human conflict is a fallout of a decision to allow human settlements near the Anayirankal dam by the then United Democratic Front government (UDF) headed by A.K. Antony in 2002-2003. Of the 301 families that shifted to the area, only 40 are still there. Most of the tribal families have fled the area.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, says the government instead of holding talks with local politicians, who may have vested interests, should hold a meeting with State-level leaders and the affected people before announcing the project.