Forest dept. launches probe into death of tiger in Kannur

February 15, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The Forest department has launched an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old male tiger found ensnared in a private farm at Kottiyoor in Kannur.

Initial reports suggested that the tiger was caught in a wire fence, but the department clarified it was a cable trap.

The Kottiyoor Range Forest Officer has initiated an inquiry, suspecting foul play. A notice will be issued to the farm owner seeking his statements. The tiger died while it was being taken to the Thrissur zoo.

The post-mortem examination revealed extensive muscle damage likely from stress and struggle while being trapped. It also noted severe pulmonary and intestinal parasitic infections.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked with investigating the incident. However, concerns have been raised over the pattern in the mysterious deaths of animals caught with drug shots. Just two months ago, a leopard caught from Panoor in Kannur suffered a similar fate after being drugged.

