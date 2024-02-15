ADVERTISEMENT

Forest dept. launches probe into death of tiger in Kannur

February 15, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has launched an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old male tiger found ensnared in a private farm at Kottiyoor in Kannur.

Initial reports suggested that the tiger was caught in a wire fence, but the department clarified it was a cable trap.

The Kottiyoor Range Forest Officer has initiated an inquiry, suspecting foul play. A notice will be issued to the farm owner seeking his statements. The tiger died while it was being taken to the Thrissur zoo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The post-mortem examination revealed extensive muscle damage likely from stress and struggle while being trapped. It also noted severe pulmonary and intestinal parasitic infections.

The Chief Wildlife Warden has been tasked with investigating the incident. However, concerns have been raised over the pattern in the mysterious deaths of animals caught with drug shots. Just two months ago, a leopard caught from Panoor in Kannur suffered a similar fate after being drugged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US