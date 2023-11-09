Forest dept. launches app to assist Sabarimala pilgrims

November 09, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In order to help the devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple navigate the forest routes, the Forest department on Thursday unveiled a mobile app ‘Ayyan’.

Developed by the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division, the app provides information on all aspects of the pilgrimage, including the services available at Pampa and Sannidhanam and along the Swami Ayyappan Road, Pampa-Neelimala-Sannidhanam, Erumeli- Azhutakadav-Pampa and Satram-Uppupara-Sannidhanam routes

According to officials, the app provides information about the service centres along the traditional forest routes, medical emergency units, accommodation, elephant squad teams, public toilets, distance from each base to Sannidhanam, free drinking water distribution points etc. The etiquette and general guidelines that the devotees are required to follow during the pilgrimage too are included in the app, besides information on the Sabarimala temple and the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where the temple is located.

The ‘Ayyan’ app, which can be installed from the Google Play Store, is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The app can also be downloaded by scanning the QR code at the entry points of the forest routes.

Helpline numbers

The app, which will be functional in both online and offline modes, also includes emergency helpline numbers and warnings on selected routes. The app has been developed with the technical support of Leopard Tech Lab Private Ltd based in Kanjirappally.

At a brief function held at Pampa, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran unveiled the mobile app.

During the pilgrimage season last year, the two forest routes from Erumely and Vandiperiyar Sathram to the hill temple witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees.