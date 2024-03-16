GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest department files case against men for provoking wild tusker in Munnar

The case was registered against two old Munnar residents who are absconding

March 16, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A man posing in front of a wild tusker to capture a video in Munnar on Saturday.

A man posing in front of a wild tusker to capture a video in Munnar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department filed a case against two persons for provoking a wild elephant by posing in front of it and capturing video. A man posed in front of the elephant, locally called Kabali, while another shot the video.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Lakshmi estate, near Munnar, in Idukki. The case was registered against old Munnar residents Senthil and Ravi. “While Senthil posed in front of the tusker, Ravi shot the video,” said Munnar range officer Biju S.

“The Forest department registered a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act. Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 punishes such actions that provoke elephants. The accused are absconding,” said Mr. Biju.

Also read: Wild or captive, elephants remain major killers in Kerala

 “Kabali is usually seen in the Mankulam forest division. Sometimes, it wanders to Munnar and then returns to Mankulam. The Forest department will take strict action against those who provoke wild elephants,” said the official.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) district secretary M.N. Jayachandran said the video clearly shows the man approaching the animal. “If the tusker attacks him, people will organise a protest march along with the body of the man alleging a wild elephant attack and demand compensation. The Forest department should take strict action against such incidents,” he said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.