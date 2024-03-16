Forest department files case against men for provoking wild tusker in Munnar

March 16, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department filed a case against two persons for provoking a wild elephant by posing in front of it and capturing video. A man posed in front of the elephant, locally called Kabali, while another shot the video.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Lakshmi estate, near Munnar, in Idukki. The case was registered against old Munnar residents Senthil and Ravi. “While Senthil posed in front of the tusker, Ravi shot the video,” said Munnar range officer Biju S.

“The Forest department registered a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act. Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 punishes such actions that provoke elephants. The accused are absconding,” said Mr. Biju.

“Kabali is usually seen in the Mankulam forest division. Sometimes, it wanders to Munnar and then returns to Mankulam. The Forest department will take strict action against those who provoke wild elephants,” said the official.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) district secretary M.N. Jayachandran said the video clearly shows the man approaching the animal. “If the tusker attacks him, people will organise a protest march along with the body of the man alleging a wild elephant attack and demand compensation. The Forest department should take strict action against such incidents,” he said.