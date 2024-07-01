Forest dept. comes in for flak in Kerala Assembly for human-wildlife conflicts

The Forest department came under heavy criticism in the Assembly during the discussion on demands for grants on Monday, primarily for its perceived failures in addressing human-wildlife conflicts in the State.

Surprisingly, CPI MLA Vazhoor Soman also targeted Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and strongly criticised the department, which he claimed the public was increasingly frustrated with, for obstructing the development of Idukki district and neglecting local communities’ concerns regarding wildlife intrusions.

During his speech, Mr. Soman praised his party colleague J. Chinchurani, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, for her management of these sectors, while sharply rebuking the Forest Minister. He accused him of failing to control Indian Forest Service officers who allegedly undermined various projects, such as the proposed National Cadet Corps airstrip at Sathram, a police station at Mullaperiyar, and a tourism initiative at Panchalimedu. Mr. Soman also highlighted the long-standing demand for a forest range office in Peerumade that has gone unaddressed.

Predecessors blamed

The exchange underscored apparent tensions within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), especially when Mr. Saseendran, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), countered by blaming his predecessors for some of the issues raised by Mr. Soman. Notably, CPI leaders had handled the portfolio in Left Democratic Front (LDF) dispensations in the past.

CPI(M) MLAs A. Raja and Xavier Chittilappilly, representing Devikulam and Wadakkanchery constituencies respectively, echoed calls for effective measures to mitigate human-wilflife conflicts and proposed increasing the current allowance of ₹1,000 provided for legally culling wild boars that threaten lives and crops.

Minister’s response

Congress legislator Roji M. John lashed out at the State government for allegedly failing to adequately compensate the families of those killed in wildlife attacks. In response, Mr. Saseendran acknowledged the fiscal challenges affecting the State and their impact on the Forest department’s operations, noting a significant reduction in the Plan outlay compared to the previous year. Despite such constraints, the government had increased the allocation for compensating victims of wildlife attacks to ₹40 crore, he said.

Modern techniques

He also highlighted the department’s adoption of modern techniques, including an artificial intelligence-based smart fence project in Wayanad, which, if successful, would be expanded to other vulnerable areas in the State. Additionally, Mr. Saseendran informed the Assembly that both the Puthur Zoological Park and the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre would be fully operational by the year end.