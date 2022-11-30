Forest dept. books snake-catcher Vava Suresh

November 30, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Kozhikode

The Forest department will serve a notice on snake-catcher B. Suresh, also known as Vava Suresh, as a case has been registered against him for displaying a snake at an event organised at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was filed by the Range Forest Officer, Thamarassery, following orders from the Divisional Forest Officer, Kozhikode. Mr. Suresh was charged with offences such as exhibition of a snake, torturing of animals, and lack of declaration of possession of animals specified in various Schedules before the Chief Wildlife Warden, under Sections 2, 9, and 40 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The event, organised by the Nursing department of the medical college as part of the Continuing Nursing Education programme, was titled ‘Experiences with snakes’. Mr. Suresh reportedly displayed a highly poisonous cobra next to the mike while delivering his talk. He also spoke about the after-effects of snake bite to create awareness about it among nurses.

The case follows written complaints against Mr. Suresh and widespread criticism of the event on social media. The Forest department conducted a preliminary inquiry and collected photos and videos of the event. It is pointed out that the department had not given him any licence to catch snakes, but had informally allowed to catch them from human habitats.

Earlier this year, Mr. Suresh was admitted to hospital after being bitten by a poisonous cobra while trying to catch it from a house in Kottayam district. Mr. Suresh was not available for comments.