Forest department’s integrated check-post opened at Kallar

May 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

With the new facility starting to function at the border area of Malakapara, monitoring by the Forest department will improve and help prevent crime.

The Hindu Bureau

An integrated check-post of the Forest department has been opened at the entry to Ponmudi eco-tourism at Kallar to ensure more security for visitors.

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran recently inaugurated online a new 3-D theatre constructed at Ponmudi and the integrated check-post at Kallar.

With the integrated check-post starting to function at the border area of Malakapara, monitoring by the Forest department would improve and help prevent crime, the Minister said. Steps to make the department’s functioning more effective and interactions with the public more transparent were making progress, he added.

G. Stephen, MLA, presided over the launch.

The modern check-post has come up near the Kallar Golden Valley on the Vithura-Ponmudi road. Hundreds of vehicles reach here every day. However, owing to the limited facilities at the existing check-post, vehicle inspection is difficult.

The new check-post will make vehicle inspection easier. The building also has an eco-shop where visitors can get forest produce, information centres, accommodation for employees, and toilets. An amount of ₹73.74 lakh from NABARD was spent on construction of the check-post.

