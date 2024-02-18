Forest department’s efforts to mitigate man-animal conflict in Kasaragod bear fruit

February 18, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kasaragod Forest department’s initiatives have emerged effective in the battle against increasing man-animal conflicts near forest-fringe areas. Over the past six months, residents in panchayats such as Karedukka, Muliyar, Kuttikol, and Delampady, along the Kerala-Karnataka border, have seen fewer conflicts.

The decrease in such conflicts is largely due to various proactive measures implemented by the department, including construction of earthen check dams, installation of hanging solar fences, and planting of fruit-bearing trees.

Divisional Forest Officer K. Ashraf highlighted the issue of wild elephants crossing into five panchayats in Kasaragod from the forests of Karnataka over the past two decades. A herd of 22 elephants has been repeatedly causing problems, despite the efforts to send them back to Karnataka..

The department and panchayats collaborated to install a 22-km-long hanging solar fence, in the Puliparambu area of the Kasargod Forest Range, to keep all wild elephants confined within the Mandakole Reserve Forest shared by both states.

However, maintaining the longevity of the fences remains crucial, requiring dedicated efforts from forest staff and daily workers tasked with cleaning and clearing any obstructions. Mr. Ashraf emphasized the need for consistent voltage supply in preventing elephant breaches.

The forest department has adopted a long-term strategy to sustainably manage wild elephants by identifying water sources within their habitat. They have built earthen bunds and check dams at six locations along a 3-kilometer stream originating from Karnataka Forest.

The department is actively improving water conservation by mapping 18 forest springs on the Jala Shakthi Abhayan Portal. “The department’s committed to providing essential resources while containing wild animals within their territories to prevent casualties,” Mr. Ashraf said. Further measures include planting fruit-bearing across 35 hectares of land in collaboration with the Vansamrakshana Samithi, he added.

