Forest Department to strengthen safety measures before reopening Kumbhavurutty waterfalls

The Forest department will strengthen safety measures before reopening the Kumbhavurutty waterfalls, a major tourist spot on the Achencoil-Schencottah road.

The waterfalls were closed following the death of a tourist in flash floods in the area on July 31. A few tourists had also sustained injuries. Though more than 20 persons were washed away, all others were rescued.

While other tourism centres have been reopened, the entry to Kumbhavurutty is still banned, generating much resentment among the local residents. A part of the Manalar-Kumbhavurutty ecotourism project, the Kumbhavurutty waterfalls was reopened after a break of five years in July after extensive maintenance works. “The project provides livelihood for many residents and the authorities have closed it once again. We are losing precious days as the season will not last forever,” said a resident.

Alarm system

At present the department is planning to distribute walkie-talkies to guides and security personnel to facilitate better communication. “We will also set up an alarm system in the camp shed that is some distance from the site. If the water level rises, it will alert officials and we will be able to move tourists from the area,” said an official. He added that the department wants to take all possible precautionary measures before reopening the site. “After that we will submit a report and the Chief Conservator will visit the spot to inspect the arrangements. We are planning to complete all the procedures by September and reopen the centre at the earliest,” he said.

The site earlier had deep plunge pools and the waterfalls were reopened in July after filling them.

3,000 persons a day

During the 20 days it was open to public, the Kumbhavurutty waterfalls saw a steady inflow of tourists, the majority of them from Tamil Nadu. According to officials, an average 3,000 persons visited the place on regular days while the tourist footfall was more than 5,000 on holidays. The centre had generated a revenue of nearly ₹40 lakh in 20 days while providing employment to 75 persons.