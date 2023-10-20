HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest department to install hanging solar fences in two Idukki panchayats

Forest dept. to install hanging solar fences in Marayur & Kanthaloor panchayats to tackle man-animal conflict. NABARD has allotted ₹4.7cr for the project. 

October 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A model of the hanging solar fencing at Marayur forest division in Idukki.

A model of the hanging solar fencing at Marayur forest division in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department has decided to install hanging solar fences at Marayur and Kanthaloor panchayats in Idukki to tackle man-animal conflict. According to officials, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has allotted a total of ₹4.70 crore for the project.

Maryaur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar said that the department submitted a proposal before the NABARD to prevent wild animal attacks in Marayur and Kanthaloor panchayats. “NABARD has approved the project and allotted ₹2.70 crore for fixing a 20-km-long hanging solar fence in Kanthalloor. The fences will be installed from Thoovanam waterfalls to the border of Anamudi Shola in Kanthaloor panchayat. Another ₹2 crore has been allotted for fixing 15-km-long fence at Karimutty area of Marayur panchayat,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

“Panchayat officials and farmers will participate in the project. In addition, solar fences will be linked to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid to ensure uninterrupted power supply during rainy season. Wild elephants destroy normal solar fencing and enter human habitations. We hope the hanging solar fences will deter them from foraying into human habitations,” said the official.

“Additionally, Marayur forest division has received ₹70 lakh under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme for installation of hanging solar fence,” Mr. Vinod Kumar said,

Meanwhile, tribespeople at a settlement in Kanthalloor have already started installing solar fences in their farms at their own cost. A recent tribal heads meeting at Keezhanthoor settlement under Kanthaloor panchayat decided to install the fences to prevent wild elephant attacks.

Keezhanthoor ward member A.R. Subrahmanyan said the work on the 2-km-long solar fence has already begun. “Each family in the settlement has joined the initiative. Both normal life and farming have been badly affected due to recurrent wild elephant attacks over the last one year,” said Mr. Subrahmanyan.

Kanthalloor panchayat president P.T. Mohandas said increased wild elephant attacks has forced many farmers to quit farming. “A total of 18 wild elephants are camping in Kanthalloor, Kulachivayal, Perumala and Keezhanthoor,” said Mr Mohandas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.