Forest department to initiate disciplinary action

September 22, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has decided to initiate department-level disciplinary action against two of its officers who turned hostile in the Thamarassery Forest office attack case. 

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said he would hold discussions with senior officers, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), to initiate the measures. Mr. Saseendran said the possibility of conducting a re-trial would be explored with the Advocate General, in the wake of acquittal of all the accused. It would be done after examining the latest court verdict, he added.

The Minister’s office informed that two of the officers who turned hostile were retired employees.

CONNECT WITH US