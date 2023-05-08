ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department to assess fitness of ecotourism boats

May 08, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has commenced a security audit to assess the seaworthiness of sightseeing boats it operates in its ecotourism centres.

In view of the tragic boat accident in Tanur that claimed the lives of 22 people, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Monday issued directions to ascertain the fitness of boats and review their age, details of repair works undertaken recently, availability of lifesaving accessories, and insurance details. The department currently operate 17 boats in ecotourism centres.

