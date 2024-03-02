ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department takes elephant into custody 

March 02, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Forest department took an elephant, which was being taken in a lorry, into custody in Thrissur on Saturday.

The lorry carrying the chained elephant, which had large, festering wounds, was stopped by the officials at Nadathara. The lorry and the elephant were taken into custody.

The elephant was being transported without following any guidelines. There was no water or food in the lorry. The elephant was not able to put its foot down due to the large wound, according to the forest officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to those who were in the lorry, the elephant was being taken for a festival in Palakkad district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US