Forest department takes elephant into custody 

March 02, 2024 09:15 pm - Thrissur

The officials of the Forest department took an elephant, which was being taken in a lorry, into custody in Thrissur on Saturday.

The lorry carrying the chained elephant, which had large, festering wounds, was stopped by the officials at Nadathara. The lorry and the elephant were taken into custody.

The elephant was being transported without following any guidelines. There was no water or food in the lorry. The elephant was not able to put its foot down due to the large wound, according to the forest officials.

According to those who were in the lorry, the elephant was being taken for a festival in Palakkad district.

