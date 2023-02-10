Forest department submits report on capturing rogue tuskers of Munnar

February 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Chief Conservator of Forests, High Range Circle, Arun R.S., on Friday submitted its report to Chief Wildlife Warden, with proposal to capture and fix radio collars on rogue tuskers in Santhanpara and Chinnakanal, near Munnar, in Idukki. The proposal is to capture ‘Arikompan’ and to fix radio collars on ‘Chakkakompan’ and ‘Murivalankompan’.

On Friday, a high-level meeting was held at Munnar to discuss the proposal submitted by a six-member special team led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zakaria.

“Once the Chief Wildlife Warden issues an order, the Forest department will open a base camp at Chinnakkanal, prepare a cage, and start the operations,” Mr. Arun said. “If needed, will take steps to fix the radio caller to another rogue tusker Murivalankompan, he added.

According to officials, two radio collars that are available with the Forest department in Palakkad will be used for this operation. Officials said they need to carry out a detailed groundwork for capturing Arikompan as their last attempt at tranquillizing it in 2017 had failed.

“As a long-term measure, a proposal will be submitted to the Chief Wildlife Warden to evict and rehabilitate tribals residing in 301 Colony near Anayirankal. In addition, people from nearby human-elephant conflict regions will also be rehabilitated. The report will be submitted only after consultation with locals,” Mr. Arun said.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that relocation of people from 301 Colony is the only possible way to address the human-elephant conflict in Devikulam. “The Forest department proposal is a positive move to address the issue,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

The special team led by Mr. Zakaria included N. Roopesh, Range forest officer of the elephant squad and the Rapid Response Team (RRT), Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS); Vishnu O., conservation biologist; M.J. Raghavan, section forest officer; Aurnjith, beat forest officer; Dinesh and Forest Watcher (all from the WWS). The special team submitted its report to Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on Friday.