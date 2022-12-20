Forest department receives more applications for voluntary relocation in Kannur

December 20, 2022 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - KANNUR

With an increase in man-animal conflicts and natural calamities affecting people residing in hilly areas and those adjoining forest fringes, more people are opting for the Forest department’s scheme for voluntary relocation in Kannur.

Despite resistance by a section of people against the scheme, the Forest department has received more than 550 applications from people in the district.

The scheme, which is implemented by including it under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, is for those who have land or settlements either inside or along the periphery of forests. The land should be privately owned and preference will be given to individuals who are facing man-animal conflicts or living in vulnerable areas.

Division Forest Officer P. Karthick said that a family comprising husband, wife, minor children, siblings, and other relatives residing with them are considered as one unit. They will be paid ₹15 lakh for up to two hectares. Anything above it will be considered as another unit.

Mr. Karthick said that they have received 572 applications. In the first phase, 74 applications were selected and 35 were approved. “The rest of the applications are under process as some of them do not have a patta or they are unhappy with the amount paid under the scheme,” he said.

The scheme, however, has come under criticism from people. They say the scheme has been formulated without carrying out a proper study.

Kottiyoor village secretary of Kerala Karshaka Sangham K.N. Sunindran claimed that anyone who has more than two hectares will be paid additional amount. It means that those who have 2.1 hectares and those who have four hectares will be paid the same amount of ₹30 lakh. Even if the husband and wife have separate land in their names, it is considered as one unit. Similarly, some of them have land but they don’t have patta. In such cases, the land will not be taken under the scheme, he said.

People have suffered huge losses because of wild animal attacks and natural calamities. Many of them are in debt. The amount paid will not be sufficient to pay off these debts, he said.

