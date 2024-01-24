GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest department provides financial assistance to relatives of man trampled to death in Idukki

On Wednesday, the Congress Munnar mandalam committee organised a march and road blockade on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway protesting against the death of Palraj

January 24, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Munnar mandalam committee organising a road blockade on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway on Wednesday.

Congress Munnar mandalam committee organising a road blockade on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest department handed over ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance to the relatives of a 79-year-old man who was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thenmala, near Gundumala, in Munnar on Tuesday.

According to Forest department officials, K. Palraj of Coimbatore was attacked by the elephant near a wedding reception venue on Tuesday night around 9.45 p.m.

Munnar range officer Arun Maharaja said that Palraj had arrived to attend the wedding reception, and was on his way from a nearby canteen with two others, when they were attacked. “While the others with him narrowly escaped, the man was trapped and died on the spot. The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem,” added Mr. Maharaja.

According to Forest department officials, an elephant with a single tusk attacked the man. “Wild elephants are arriving from the Eddalimotta reserve forest area to the human habitations in Thenmala, which shares border with the reserve forest,” said Mr. Maharaja.

On Wednesday, the Congress Munnar mandalam committee organised a march and road blockade on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway protesting against the death of Palraj. Former Devikulam MLA A.K. Mani inaugurated the protest march. The Congress leaders demanded an immediate solution to prevent wild elephant attacks in Munnar by fixing fences near human habitations and providing compensation to farmers for loss caused by wild elephant attacks .

