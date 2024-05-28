Forest department proposes ‘Anayirankal Reserve Forest’ near Munnar

The Forest department has submitted a proposal before the Idukki district collector to declare 1.5 hectares worth of land near Munnar as ‘Anayirankal Reserve Forest’.

According to department officials, the 1.5 hectares of land in Chinnakkanal village of Devikulam Forest Range under Munnar forest division has been earmarked by the Forest department for Compensatory Afforestation instead of forest land handed over for the widening of Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway (NH-85) on its Munnar-Bodimettu stretch in May 13, 2022.

In the proposal, the Forest department stated that the green patch at Anayirankal is home to rich biodiversity including trees and shrubs, which are the habitats of birds, odonates, reptiles, and small animals. The proposal further stated that if not protected it will cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem thriving on the land.

High range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) R.S. Arun said that as per Central government rules, land set aside for Compensatory Afforestation should be notified as reserve forest land. “The proposed reserve forest at Anayirankal is a grassland and there is no need to implement an afforestation project on the land. The afforestation will be conducted elsewhere,” said Mr. Arun.

