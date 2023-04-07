Forest department procures Satellite Radio Collar to be attached to ‘Arikompan’

April 07, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department has approached the Assam government to procure a Satellite Radio Collar to be attached to the wild tusker locally called ‘Arikompan’ in Chinnakkanal in Idukki before it is translocated from Idukki to Parambikulam.

A senior forest department official told The Hindu that a Satellite Radio caller is available under the possession of the wildlife trust of India in Assam. “To procure it, we need permission from the Assam government and trying to get it through Chief wildlife warden level intervention,” said the official.

“The Forest department already arranged a radio collar for mission Arikompan and the Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) radio collar will provide data in Chinnakkanal. But the present radio collar cannot be used for Arikompan in the deep forest area of Parambikulam,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only satellite radio collar provide data without mobile range in Parambikulam. So we hope the satellite radio collar will get before Monday and complete the mission next week,” said the official.

According to Forest department officials, the ongoing protests against the move to relocate tusker Arikompan in Palakkad is another hurdle to completing the mission.

“For the past several days, the Kumki (trained elephants) and the special team deputed for mission Arikompan were camping in Chinnakkanal. We will take further steps per the direction from the government and court,” said the official.

According to Forest department officials, tusker Arikompan has been camping with a cow elephant and two baby elephants, including a herd at 301 Colony and Cement Palam areas, near Chinnakkanal, for the past several days.

“The Rapid Response Team (RRT) watches full time monitoring the movements of the tusker,” said an official.