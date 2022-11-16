Forest department plans to ensure protection of Kallippara hills

November 16, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department will ensure the protection of the ecologically sensitive Kallippara hills in Idukki which rose to fame following the blooming of Neelakurinji flowers recently, according to senior forest officials.

The Kallippara hills are situated 6 km away from Santhanpara on the Thekkady-Munnar State highway. The Kallippara hills, bordering Tamil Nadu, had witnessed a heavy tourist flow after the Neelakurinji bloomed. As per reports, over 12 lakh tourists visited the hills in a month and the Santhanpara panchayat earned a revenue of over 15 lakh rupees.

Considering the tourism potential, the Santhanpara panchayat recently decided to develop the Kallippara hills as a tourism destination.

However, a senior Forest department official told The Hindu that “though there is no dispute regarding dual responsibility of the Revenue and Forest departments on lands assigned for cardamom cultivation, unassigned grasslands like the Kallippara hills, which are not suitable for agricultural purposes, will retain the status of the reserve forest.”

“The grasslands and shola forests retain their status as settled Reserve Forest by virtue of the notification of 1897, which was done as per the Travancore Forest regulation. The notification is applicable to all grasslands and shola forests in the mountains, which are not assigned to people for cultivation,” said the official.

Biodiversity-rich

Neelakurinji expert Jomy Augustine said that six species of Neelakurinji and many varieties of rare balsams were identified on the Kallippara hills. “Rare plants like wild balsams, including Impatiens parasitica, Impatiens flavescens, Impatiens scapiflora and so on. Rare grasses like Tripogon idukkianus and orchids like Habenaria perrottetiana and Pecteilis gigantea (the largest orchid flower in Kerala) are found on the hill. In addition, more than 40 species of grasses and the wild, gamboge Garcinia cowa have been discovered from the hill,” said Dr. Augustine.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said that only the Forest department could ensure the protection of the Kallippara hills. “The reality is that the highly sensitive hills have no capacity to accommodate huge crowds,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Panchayat’s plans

However, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said that the panchayat planned to develop the Kallippara hills into a major tourism destination. “When the district administration hands over the hills to the panchayat, we will develop it as a tourism destination. The hills have vast tourism potential with a panoramic view of Tamil Nadu and windmills of Chathurangapara,” said Mr. Varghese.