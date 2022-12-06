  1. EPaper
Forest department opens district-level control room in Wayanad

December 06, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The district-level forest control room set up near the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Nalam mile under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. 

The district-level forest control room set up near the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Nalam mile under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest and Wildlife department has opened a district-level forest control room, the first such initiative in the State, at Sulthan Bathery to mitigate the accelerating man-animal conflict.

The round-the-clock control room has been set up near the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Nalam mile under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS). Four frontline forest staff, including two forest beat officers and two forest watchers, have been appointed at the control room. They will attend to complaints of the public and people’s representatives regarding wildlife attacks, Jose Mathew, Assistant Conservator of Forests, WWS, told The Hindu.

They will pass on information to the forest range offices concerned in the three forest divisions, including the south and north Wayanad divisions and the wildlife division in the district, at once, he added.

Forest officials will take action on complaints and update complainants in six hours, he said.

A recent meeting of people’s representatives in the district, chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, had decided to appoint a nodal officer, set up a control room, and draft a comprehensive action plan to mitigate man-animal conflict. Work on the master plan is on, and it will be submitted to the government by the second week of January, he said.

A meeting will be held here on December 28 and 29 to gather the views of the public prior to drafting the master plan. A meeting of wildlife experts will also be held on December 27 at Sulthan Bathery.

