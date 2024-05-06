Forest department moots region-specific human-wildlife conflict mitigation measures

May 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Forest department has decided to formulate region-specific mitigation measures to address man-animal conflicts in the State. It also hopes to adopt the best global conflict resolution practices to minimise wildlife incursions into human habitations.

An expert committee, comprising international experts, constituted by the State government to formulate strategies to mitigate man-animal conflicts put forth various recommendations at its first meeting on Monday.

An online meeting, inaugurated by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, focussed on implementing suitable mitigation steps in 10 hotpots witnessing severe human-wildlife conflicts in the State.

The cooperation of local communities will be solicited while implementing such measures.

Wildlife habitat improvement initiatives will be intensified and executed simultaneously with the other activities being coordinated by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

As part of the efforts to improve forest health, the Forest department will pursue steps to improve water availability in interior forests. The ongoing eradication drive of alien invasive species will be expedited.

The department will also adopt modern technology to mitigate man-animal conflicts and ensure a wider use of early warning systems.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) followed in other countries to address similar problems will be emulated. Besides, separate SOPs will be prepared to deal with different animals under such circumstances.

Mr. Saseendran stressed the need to ensure safe coexistence among humans and wildlife, even while striving for forest and wildlife conservation.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Wildlife) K.R. Jyothilal, Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden D. Jayaprasad and UNESCO Chief of the Natural Sciences Unit Benno Boer were among those who participated in the meeting.

