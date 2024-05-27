Forest department issues warning against provoking wild elephants in Munnar

Forest department issued a warning against provoking wild elephants on Monday after a group of ten, including a priest, had a close encounter with tusker Padayappa at Kallar, near Nallathanni, in Munnar on Sunday evening. The incident happened near a panchayat-owned waste dumping yard at Kallar, around 4.30 p.m.

Fr. Ritto Reji, vicar of Munnar Marthoma church, said he, along with four others, were on their way to Nallathanni from Munnar when the incident occurred. “On the way, the vehicle of a group of five youngsters overtook us. But after some distance, we saw them trying to reverse their car. That’s when we noticed the presence of a wild tusker ahead of us,” said the priest. Passengers from both cars ran from there as they saw the tusker approaching the vehicles.

“The elephant crossed the road without harming anyone or damaging either cars. Though there was no proper space for the tusker to walk in between the vehicles, it moved through the narrow space without causing harm to anyone,” said the priest.

Munnar Range officer Biju S. said that huge amounts of fruits and vegetables were dumped on the garbage yard, which attracted wild animals to the area. “The forest department is already issuing real time alerts about the movements of all wild elephants in Munnar through Whatsapp groups. We request that the public not approach them,” said Mr. Biju.

Mr. Biju said that though Padayappa did not attack the vehicle or people on Sunday, the situation could have taken a turn for the worse if it had been Chakkkompan, Murivalankompan, or any other elephant instead of Padayappa. “If passengers notice the presence of elephants, they should move to safe places without provoking the animals. Instead, most people are now trying to shoot videos. This should be avoided,” he said.