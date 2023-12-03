Forest department installs real-time warning system on Sathram route

December 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department has launched a real-time pilgrim monitoring system at the Sathram forest path to track the movement of devotees from the Sathram-to-Sabarimala forest route.

According to Azhutha range officer Jyothish Ozhakkal, the Forest department installed cameras on grasslands on the Sathram forest path and monitored the movements of devotees. “The devotees mainly trek through the grasslands on the Sabarimala route, and the real-time monitoring project aims to provide timely assistance and warnings to the devotees. If any wild elephant presence is noticed on the route, the elephant squad and Rapid Response Team (RRT) can divert the elephants to the forest,” said Mr Ozhakkal.

According to officials, the traditional forest route through Sathram and Pulmedu to Sannidhanam witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims. According to Forest department officials, 1,069 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path till 2 p.m. on Sunday. Within 17 days of the pilgrimage a total of 7,010 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path.

“Considering the past year, devotees increased three- to four-fold on the Sathram forest path. Elephant squads and the Rapid Response Team (RRT) will be working round-the-clock along the forest path to prevent wild animal attacks. In addition, 25 Beat Forest Officer trainees were deployed on the Sathram forest path to assist pilgrims,” said Mr Ozhakkal.

According to Forest department officials, drinking water and medicine, including assistance, were also arranged for the pilgrims.